2 Groups Clash at Anantapur GGH

Anantapur: Two groups clashed in the premises of Government General Hospital (GGH), Anantapur, on Tuesday. The groups, led by brothers, had arrived at the GGH after they had earlier clashed over a land issue at Korrapadu village in B.K. Samudram mandal of Anantapur district on Monday. Among them, Anasuya, belonging to one of the groups, came to hospital on Tuesday for treatment.

The rival group noticed her and attacked her in the hospital premises. This led to clashes between the two groups in the hospital. Police of the hospital outpost rushed to the spot and dispersed both the groups. Doctors, staff and patients at the hospital got inconvenienced as a result.