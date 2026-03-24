2 Friends Die By Suicide On Railway Track In Tirupati

Nellore: Two friends allegedly died by suicide after coming under a Chennai–Howrah train near Konduru in Tada mandal of Tirupati district on Monday morning.

According to police, local residents spotted the bodies on the railway tracks and alerted authorities. Police rushed to the spot, shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for post-mortem, and began an investigation.

The deceased were identified as Kalyan, 23, from Sarvareddykandriga village and Suneel, 25, from Beriatrangam village, both in Sullurpeta mandal. Their families have been informed.

The reasons behind the suspected suicide are yet to be ascertained. Police said they are probing whether personal or financial issues may have led to the incident.