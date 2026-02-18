2 District Courts Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Emails

Anantapur:Hoax bomb threat emails triggered panic at court complexes in Anantapur and Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday, prompting extensive police searches.

In Anantapur, a threat email to the Court Complex led Two Town police and a bomb disposal squad to conduct thorough checks. No explosives were found and proceedings resumed after a brief disruption. Police said a similar fake threat had been received earlier and are probing the source.

In Rajamahendravaram, the East Godavari District and Sessions Court received an email warning of bombs set to explode at 12.15 pm. Police deployed dog squads and bomb disposal teams, but declared it a hoax after detailed searches.

East Godavari SP D. Narasimha Kishore said a case has been registered and an investigation is under way. Senior advocate Muppala Subba Rao sought a cybercrime probe and installation of CCTV cameras in the court premises.