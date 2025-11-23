2 Burglars Held With 33 Lakh Worth Haul

Visakhapatnam:Srikakulam district police on Saturday arrested two individuals, involved in a series of night-time house burglaries across AP and Telangana for the past 33 years and recovered stolen property valued at ₹33.25 lakh from their procession.

During a press meet, SP K.V. Maheswar Reddy said that the haul was seized in connection with 18 break-ins reported in Srikakulam Rural, Srikakulam-II Town and Srikakulam-I Town police limits. The recovered items include 237 gm of gold worth ₹29.46 lakh, 1.39 kg of silver valued at ₹2.29 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh in cash.

The main accused, 55-year-old Preetham Krishna Singh, had been active for more than three decades and as many as 218 cases registered against him across both states, with 18 cases in Srikakulam district.

Court records show he had been convicted in around 60 cases and has spent nearly half his life behind bars.

Krishna confessed to committing all 18 night time break-ins within Srikakulam town limits, the SP said.

The second accused, Syed Rafi, 39, of Gunapalem in Srikakulam town, was identified as the receiver of stolen goods. He met Krishna in jail during an earlier brothel-related case and later joined him in the burglary operation.

The SP said that two more accused are yet to be arrested.





12th century Chola inscription found in Bapatla



Vijayawada:The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has found a 12th century inscription of Velanati chief Gonka-II during the renovation of the Kasiviswanatha temple at Rambhotlapalem village of Cherukupalli mandal in Bapatla district recently.



According to ASI, the stone inscription, dated to 1161 CE, is engraved in both Sanskrit and Telugu. It records a donation of 16 birudagadyalu — gold coins issued on special occasions — offered by Sri Varapreggada to the deity Pandesvaradeva for maintaining a perpetual lamp in the temple. The responsibility of supplying ghee for the lamp was entrusted to Kamakadera Boyundu.

The chief Gonka-II (1132-1161CE) accompanied Chola king Kulottunga II in many battles like Godavari battle that resulted in recovering all the regions from Kalyani Chalukyas.

Cops crack whip as underage driving cases surge in Kurnool, Nandyal



Kurnool:Amid a sharp rise in traffic violations involving minors, police in Kurnool and Nandyal districts have launched an intensified crackdown to curb underage driving. From January to October 2025, Kurnool district alone recorded 675 such cases, while Nandyal police booked 607 cases by mid-November.

To address the growing concern, Kurnool police have bolstered road-safety awareness drives. Over 300 counselling sessions were conducted in schools and colleges, educating students on traffic rules, the dangers of rash driving and the legal consequences of operating a vehicle without a licence.

SP Vikrant Patil said the initiatives have helped bring down repeat offences. Warning that strict action would be taken against parents who allow minors to drive, he stressed that underage driving often leads to avoidable tragedies. First-time offenders are counselled in the presence of their parents and let off with a warning, while repeat violations attract a ₹5,000 fine. Serious offences, including driving under the influence, will result in cases against parents or vehicle owners, and seizure of the vehicle.

Traffic surveillance has been strengthened at major junctions in Kurnool city to keep a check on stunt riding, rash driving, modified silencers and mobile phone use on the road.

Meanwhile, Nandyal SP Suneel Sheoran said minors booked in the district between January and November 12 faced penalties amounting to ₹30.35 lakh. Transport officials reminded that individuals must be 18 years old to hold a licence for light motor vehicles and 20 for transport vehicles, warning that legal action would apply even if a minor uses a vehicle without the owner’s knowledge.

Using mobile while driving? Your licence may be suspended

Nellore:A special enforcement drive was conducted on Mangalam Road in Tirupati where transport department officials booked cases against riders using mobile phones while driving. Acting on the instructions of district transport officer Korrapati Muralimohan, vehicle inspectors also counselled the violators.

In total, 22 cases were registered -- ten for using mobile phones while riding, ten for triple riding, and two for driving without a licence. Inspector Srinivas Rao said that under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, using a mobile phone while driving carries a fine of `1,500 for the first offence and up to `10,000 for repeat violations.

Inspector Atika Naz cautioned that licences of those caught using mobile phones while driving will be recommended for suspension for up to three months. Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Swarnalatha also took part in the checks.

Provide facilities to RTC passengers: Collector

Kakinada:West Godavari collector Chadalawada Nagarani instructed the RTC officials not to compromise in providing better infrastructural facilities to the passengers and ordered that all toilets in RTC complexes should be clean and hygiene.

On Satruday, she inaugurated toilets built at a cost of `14.5 lakhs at Bhimavaram. She said that it is the responsibility of RTC to provide basic amenities like drinking water, toilets and others to passengers.

She exhorted the officials to provide health security, while they were travelling buses and halting in RTC complexes and bus stands. She said that the depot managers should frequently inspect the bus stand canteens and taste the food items and take steps for quality and take action against canteen organisers for low quality. The collector interacted with women passengers and enquired about the facilities in the bus station and buses.

Pass cultural heritage to future generations: Collector



Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G. Lakshmisha underscored the responsibility of preserving and promoting India’s cultural heritage, noting that the contributions of poets, writers and artists serve as enduring repositories of national pride. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day National Cultural Festival held at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram on Saturday.

The festival was organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Creative and Cultural Committee, the NTR district administration and Malletiga Literary Service Organisation, with support from Kauhuns. Dr Lakshmisha and Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad formally launched the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

The collector praised the cultural and literary legacy safeguarded by poets, writers, cartoonists and artists, saying that places which nurture such talent remain forever vibrant. He commended Malletiga Literary Service Organisation and its convener Kalimisri for organising storytelling, poetry and painting competitions to encourage emerging talent. He assured full support from the district administration for those planning similar cultural initiatives.

MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad described Vijayawada as a cultural hub renowned for its contributions to literature, music, dance and theatre. He noted that the joint Krishna district is globally recognised for Kuchipudi dance and has produced Jnanpeeth awardees, acclaimed singers and celebrated folk and theatre artistes. He said the National Cultural Festival was a fitting tribute to the region’s rich artistic traditions.

Drawing inspiration from the late N.T. Rama Rao, the MLA highlighted the state government’s efforts under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to promote cultural activities and support the creative community. Plans are under way to allocate additional funds to the cultural department and to strengthen the teaching of Telugu in schools.

The festival also featured a cartoon exhibition showcasing prize-winning artworks. Among those present were AP Creative and Cultural Committee CEO Regulla Mallikarjuna Rao, Sahitya Akademi awardee Acharya Rachapalem Chandrasekhar Reddy, noted writer Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy, former AIR director Manjuluri Krishna Kumari, Krishna District Writers Association secretary Dr G.V. Purnachand, Sahityam Foundation chairman Chinni Narayana Rao, poet Putta Surendra Babu and several other writers, cartoonists and cultural enthusiasts.

GVP, US varsity sign pact for research in education

Visakhapatnam:Gayatri Vidya Parishad (GVP), Visakhapatnam, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bowling Green State University (BGSU), Ohio, USA, to enhance collaborative research and academic exchange.

The agreement, formalised on Friday at GVP College of Engineering, aims to promote multidisciplinary, interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary studies in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020.

The MoU was signed by BGSU President Dr Rodney Rogers, BGSU Provost Dr. Ravindra Krovi, GVP vice president Prof. D. Dakshina Murthy and GVP secretary Prof. P. Soma Raju, in the presence of senior representatives from both institutions.

The partnership will enable student exchange programmes, joint and dual degree initiatives, faculty exchanges and collaborative research projects. Prof. Murthy thanked BGSU for partnering with GVP, while Dr. Rogers praised the institution’s vision and academic contributions.

Officials said the MoU marks a major step in strengthening international academic cooperation and expanding global learning opportunities for students.

Women-run ‘Chai Raasta’ outlet launched in Kuppam

Nellore:A women-operated ‘Chai Raasta’ outlet was launched in Kuppam on Saturday, introducing a new business model aimed at nurturing at least one entrepreneur in every household. The unit, managed by members of DWCRA groups, was inaugurated by Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. After opening the outlet, Bhuvaneswari purchased the first cup of tea and commended the enterprise for maintaining high standards of quality, taste and hygiene. She said the initiative represents a corporate-style model designed to empower women with sustainable and dignified livelihoods. Inputs from graduates of premier institutions such as IITs and IIMs helped shape the concept, she added. The rollout is being supported by the Kuppam Development Authority (KADA), with DWCRA groups leading the first phase. Implemented in partnership with MEPMA, similar outlets are set to open across various towns and cities in Andhra Pradesh. The initiative aims not only to ensure stable income for women but also to elevate their social status, Bhuvaneswari said. Chai Raasta CEO Michael Joshi described the programme as a strong pathway to women’s economic independence. Directors Poludasu Kiran and Ontipuli Poornachandra Rao said the outlets will adopt modern technology to streamline operations and announced forthcoming centres in Chittoor, Tirupati and Guntur. MLC Kancharla Srikanth, KADA project director Vikas Marmat, local representatives and officials were present at the inauguration. .

40-year-old sexually abuses 9-year-old girl

Kakinada:A nine-year-old girl was sexually abused by a 40-year-old man at Sahapuram village in Pedapudi mandal. According to police, the man took her to a garden where he attempted to sexually assault her.

As she was suffering from pain, the parents asked the girl who divulged about the incident. Pedapudi police registered a case. They said that the girl was sent to the hospital for a medical examination. After the doctor’s report, action would be taken against the accused.

YSRC seeks action over Jagan court video leak

Vijayawada:The YSRC has demanded stringent legal action against those behind the secret recording and circulation of court proceedings involving party president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, terming it a political conspiracy aimed at defaming him.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters here on Saturday, YSRC SC Cell state president and former MLA T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu said the leak was a deliberate attempt by the TD and its media allies to malign Jagan Mohan Reddy, whose popularity remains intact even after the recent poll setback.

Sudhakar Babu said thousands greeted Jagan Mohan Reddy at Begumpet Airport, the CBI Court and his Lotus Pond residence during his Hyderabad visit on November 20, reflecting his mass appeal even in Telangana.

He accused the TD of twisting Jagan Mohan Reddy’s official travel schedule for security purposes to claim he influenced court timings, and of mocking his private flight expenses while ignoring Naidu’s own extravagance with public funds. Alleging that the leaked visuals violated Jagan Mohan Reddy’s personal dignity and the law, Sudhakar Babu urged the court to punish those who filmed and aired them. He warned that the YSRC’s patience should not be mistaken for weakness.