2 Burglars Arrested With ₹45 Lakh Worth Haul

Mudinepalli police arrested two persons, Golla Vamsi, 25, of Gurvayipalem in Kalidindi mandal and Kala Devi Vara Prasad, 26, of Bhaskaraopeta at Kalidindi in Eluru district on the charge of thefts and recovered 200 grams of Gold , two kilograms of silver ornaments one LED TV and three gas cylinders, three motorcycles and other articles worth `45 lakh.

Eluru superintendent of police K. Pratap Siva Kishore said that the accused used to target locked houses in Mudinepalli, Kalidindi, Mandavilli, Bantumilli, Pedana, Mogalturu and other mandals for the past one year and steal jewellery and valuables.

Mudinepalli registered a case.

Police recover ₹5.5 lakh in cyber fraud case

Police recovered ₹5.5 lakh in a cyber fraud case and returned the amount to a victim in Kaikaluru on Monday. According to K. Pratap Siva Kishore, fraudsters contacted Penumala Prasanna via WhatsApp posing as representatives of ‘India Nivesh Shares and Securities’ and persuaded her to download a fake ‘Niv Pro’ app, promising high investment returns. Trusting them, she transferred ₹28 lakh in two instalments after mortgaging her gold and property. Realising the fraud, she lodged a complaint. During the probe, Kaikaluru police and Eluru District Cyber Crime Police traced the transactions and recovered ₹4.5 lakh from a mule account holder in Vellore, while ₹1 lakh had earlier been credited back online. Police said efforts are on to recover the remaining amount and advised the public to report cyber fraud through helpline 1930.

4 burglars held with ₹51 lakh worth haul

Police arrested four persons in connection with a series of house burglaries in Pithapuram, Gollaprolu and U. Kothapalli police station limits.

G. Bindu Madhav said the accused, Valli Lakshmana Kumar, 30, Vithanala Durga Prasad, 39, Majji Narendra Kumar, 34, and Valli Ramkumar, 30, — targeted locked houses after tracking the movements of residents.

Police recovered 255 grams of gold, 1,760 grams of silver ornaments, nine motorcycles and an autorickshaw, together worth about ₹51 lakh.

The SP advised residents to inform police and use the LHMS facility when leaving their homes for extended periods.

2 ganja smugglers get 10 years of RI

The Ninth Additional District Court in Chodavaram of Anakapalle district on Monday sentenced two persons, Vanthala Jayaram and Golluri Bheemaraju, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing 148 kg of marijuana in September 2016. The court also slapped a fine of `one lakh on each convict.

Anakapalle district police chief Tuhin Sinha said Chodavarm police seized 148 kg of dry cannabis and nabbed Jayaram and Bheemaraju when the duo was transporting the weed near Gowripatnam on September 2, 2016. The investigation revealed that the two people procured the weed from the tribal pockets to transport it to another place.

The smugglers were charged under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Police obtained a forensic report from the Regional Examination Laboratory to establish that the seized material was a narcotic substance, and a charge sheet was filed accordingly. The court also slapped a fine of Rs one lakh on each convict.

B.Tech student dies by suicide at hostel DC CORRESPONDENT ANANTAPUR, MARCH 9 A first-year B.Tech student from a private engineering college on Bathalapalli Road was found dead in his hostel room on Monday. The student, Hariprasad of Kalyandurgam, had not attended classes that day. Friends found him dead in his hostel room and alerted the hostel management. He was rushed to Anantapur Government General Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Family members alleged negligence by the college management, saying they were informed about the incident only by the student’s friends. Anantapur Rural Police registered a case and were investigating.

Man drowns in waterbody

A 50-year-old man drowned in a waterbody at Dopperla in Achuta puram mandal of Anakapalle district on Monday. The deceased was identified as L Satya Rao. The locals said Rao had gone to the waterbody to clean his legs and accidentally fell into the waters and drowned. The police retrieved the body and shifted it for a post-mortem.

Trader dies as bus hits his bike

A 60-year-old man was killed after his bike was hit by a speeding bus near Ayinda locality of Denkada mandal in Vizianagaram district. The deceased was identified as P. Appa Rao, a trader from Vizianagaram. The police said he was returning from Anandapuram.