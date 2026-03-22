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2 Bodies of Missing Youths Retrieved from Godavari

Andhra Pradesh
22 March 2026 12:14 AM IST

The bodies were traced using drones and found about one kilometre from the spot where the incident occurred.

Drowning has claimed an alarming 10,076 lives in Andhra Pradesh between 2017 and 2022 and most of these were youths, notes an official document.(Representational DC Image)
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March 21 Police recovered the bodies of two missing youths from the Godavari River on Saturday morning, a day after they drowned while swimming near Veleru village in Kukkunuru mandal of Eluru district.

Vijayawada:March 21 Police recovered the bodies of two missing youths from the Godavari River on Saturday morning, a day after they drowned while swimming near Veleru village in Kukkunuru mandal of Eluru district.

The bodies were traced using drones and found about one kilometre from the spot where the incident occurred. After retrieval, they were sent for post-mortem and later handed over to their families. According to Kukkunuru police, the deceased were identified as Pasam Satish Kumar and Gone Tajagna.

The victims were part of a group of seven youths — five students from SRM University, one from KL University, and another youth from Bhadrachalam — who had visited the village and entered the river for a swim when the mishap occurred.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
2 Bodies of Missing Youths Godavari water 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
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