2 Arrested In Rajampet Attempt To Murder Case

Kadapa: Police arrested two persons in connection with the attempted murder of Giridhar Raju at Boyanapalli in Rajampet constituency of Kadapa district on March 8.

The accused allegedly attacked the victim near Priya Ladies Hostel with sticks and iron rods over an old enmity. The arrested, Alamuri Venkata Karthik Reddy and Guddam Erri Swami Reddy, have been remanded, while 11 others remain absconding.

Police seized three iron rods and eight sticks near the Market Yard. Rajampet ASP Manoj Ramnath Hegde said the investigation was underway.

Mother arrested for killing six-month-old baby in Satyavedu

A 28-year-old woman, Hemavathi, allegedly murdered her six-month-old daughter in Padmapriya Housing Colony in Satyavedu mandal of Tirupati district due to stress and anger linked to the infant’s crying, police said on Saturday.

The case has been registered against Hemavathi following a complaint by her husband, Venkatesh, police said.

The incident occurred on March 26 morning under Narasaraju Agraharam panchayat limits. The couple had migrated from Tamil Nadu about six months ago for work, with Venkatesh employed at a cement brick manufacturing unit.

Circle Inspector Murali Naidu said the couple’s daughter, Jyovika, was born six months ago, after which Hemavathi showed behavioural changes, including frequent anger and stress.

Police said that on the day of the incident, while Venkatesh was at work, Hemavathi allegedly smothered the infant by pressing her nose and mouth while she was lying on a bed, leading to her death.

Sub-Inspector Sainath Chowdary registered the case, and Hemavathi was arrested on the night of March 27.

Police said she was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Dwaraka Tirumala Temple employees arrested

Two temple employees, Meka Satish and Samudrala Seshubabu, were arrested in Dwaraka Tirumala in Eluru district for allegedly creating fake software to sell 61 unauthorised tickets along with genuine temple tickets for profit, police said on Saturday.

The case has been registered against Satish and Seshubabu based on a complaint filed by the temple Executive Officer, Y. Bhadraji, police said.

Sub-Inspector Sudhir said the accused, both employees of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, generated fake tickets using the software and sold them without raising suspicion.

The fraud came to light after temple authorities detected irregularities and lodged a complaint with the police.

Police said the two accused were taken into custody.

Remand prisoner gives a slip to police, escapes from government hospital in Guntur, three cops suspended

A remand prisoner, B. Ajith Kumar, allegedly escaped from the Government General Hospital in Guntur after seeking permission to use the washroom, police said on Saturday.

The case pertains to Ajith Kumar, who had been arrested by One Town police in an earlier case and lodged in the sub-jail at Repalle under judicial remand, police said.

According to Kothapeta police, Ajith Kumar complained of chest pain and was shifted to the government hospital in Guntur for treatment. He was admitted to the ICU, where three Armed Reserve police personnel were posted on guard from March 26.

Police said the prisoner slipped away at around 8.58 am on Saturday after asking to go to the washroom.

Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal suspended three AR constables for dereliction of duty following a preliminary inquiry and ordered a detailed probe into the escape.

Police said special teams have been formed to trace the accused and appealed to the public to inform the nearest police station if they spot him.

ACB trap in Vizianagaram, engineer and inspector arrested while accepting bribe

Two government officials, Assistant Engineer Gautham and Work Inspector Santhosh, were arrested in Vizianagaram district for allegedly accepting a ₹1.5 lakh bribe from a sarpanch to clear pending bills, police said on Saturday.

The case has been registered against Gautham and Santhosh following a complaint by the sarpanch of Mentada mandal, officials said.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the accused allegedly demanded the bribe to sanction bills worth ₹5 lakh.

Acting on the complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and caught the duo red-handed while accepting the money.

Both accused were taken into custody, police said.

Autorickshaw driver arrested on charges of raping unmarried woman

An autorickshaw driver, Ameen, was arrested in Vijayawada for allegedly raping an unmarried woman after taking her to his house on the pretext of assistance, police said on Saturday.

The case has been registered against Ameen based on a complaint by the victim, police said.

According to Machavaram police, both the accused and the woman had come to a government hospital with their respective fathers for medical consultation.

Police said Ameen allegedly took the woman to his house near Krishnalanka and committed the assault.

The accused was arrested, and investigation is on, police said.