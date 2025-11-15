19-Year-Old to Sign Rs.25 Cr Worth MoU for AP’s First Equestrian Club

Visakhapatnam: In a rare feat for someone his age, 19-year-old BBA student Nallapati Abhiram is set to become the youngest entrepreneur to sign an MoU at the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam. Fresh out of an examination in Bengaluru, he is flying to the summit to formalise a proposal to develop Andhra Pradesh’s first equestrian club in his hometown, Anantapur.

Abhiram said his family owns 130 acres of land, of which he plans to dedicate 20 acres to the equestrian project, along with resorts and restored vintage homes. The initial investment is estimated at Rs 25 crore. The club will train and allow tourists to participate in show jumping, dressage, and horse polo. To support this, he plans to import specialised horses from Belgium.

“Belgian horses are known for their strength, size and gentle temperament. They are considered ideal for dressage,” explained Abhiram, adding that dressage represents the highest form of equine training, requiring perfect coordination between rider and horse.

Abhiram said his passion began in school in Bengaluru, where he first rode a horse at age 10 and later played polo. “That first ride stayed with me. Ever since, I wanted to build a ranch in my hometown,” he said. He continues to be trained by professional rider S. Jaya Krishna, who has guided him since childhood.

His father, N. Ramakrishna, will also sign an MoU for an agri-tourism project involving villas, restaurants and rural experiences designed to showcase local culture, traditions and organic farming.