19 Victims Identified, 18 Bodies Handed Over To Families

Kurnool: Police on Friday handed over the bodies of the Chinna Tekuru bus mishap victims to their families after the completion of DNA tests and confirmation of their identities. The district administration arranged to send the bodies to their native places by ambulance.

The passenger who boarded the bus at Aramghar was identified as Trimurthy, 52, from Kuppam in Chittoor district. DNA samples from his family were collected on Sunday morning. “The body would be handed over once the results are confirmed on Monday morning,” Kurnool collector Dr A. Siri said.

District collector Dr A. Siri said, “The test results arrived on Sunday, confirming the matches for all samples.” Till afternoon, 10 bodies were handed over to the families. Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar said eight more bodies were handed over to the families between the afternoon and evening.

One of the victims, Amrit Kumar, aged 48 from Bihar, was cremated in Kurnool as per his family’s decision. The municipal corporation arranged the cremation facilities. The family members of Prashanth from Tamil Nadu, arriving on Monday, have requested that his funeral be conducted in the city.

The district administration collected the bank account details of all the bereaved families to send a detailed report to the government for sanctioning the ex gratia amount.

The body of Audiseshagiri Rao from Telangana was handed over to his family. Gadwal RDO Alivelu provided them an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh.