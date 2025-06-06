1.86 Cr Registered for Yogandhra on June 21

Vijayawada: Yogandhra, the Andhra Pradesh government’s prestigious programme, is gaining traction with nearly 1.86 crore individuals registered so far, against the target of two crore, to participate in the International Day of Yoga on June 21 across the state.

Health special chief secretary M.T. Krishna Babu submitted a report to the Group of Ministers last night on the progress of registration of citizens in the Yogandhra programme.

According to the report, by June 5 (Thursday), nearly 1.86 crore people have enroll for the programme by registering 93 per cent of the target and in the next two weeks, the target may be surpassed. The registration process had begun on May 21 with a target to register two crore people to take part in the programme across state.

It may be mentioned that the state government under the direction of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is making arrangements for International Yoga Day celebration on June 21 with the participation of five lakh people at a single location along the Visakhapatnam-Bheemili beach stretch as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be taking part in it.

The report also revealed that 5,451 master trainers have registered against the target of 2,600 and at mandal level, 1.47 lakh trainers registered against the target of 1.25 lakh so far. As many as 78,730 locations have been registered so far against the target of 1.34 lakh for conduct of the International Day of Yoga across the state.