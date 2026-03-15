18,441 Cases Settled in East Godavari Lok Adalat

Kakinada:East Godavari district principal judge Gandham Sunitha said that 18,441 cases were settled during the Lok Adalat held in the district.

The cases included 630 civil cases, 17,672 criminal cases and 139 pre-litigation cases, with compensation amounting to ₹58,15,99,389 awarded to litigants.

She said ₹75 lakh compensation was sanctioned to a petitioner through ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, while another claimant received ₹55 lakh through Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company.

The principal judge said the Lok Adalat helps in speedy disposal of cases and ensures timely justice to victims.

9th additional district judge M. Madhuri, district legal services authority secretary N. Sri Lakshmi and others were present on the occasion.



