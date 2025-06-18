182 Police Personnel Trained in ASTRAM App for Crowd and Traffic Management

Visakhapatnam: Around 182 police personnel in Visakhapatnam have completed training on the ASTRAM (Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management) application, developed to support large crowd control and streamline traffic flow.

The app features a live parking information system to manage the anticipated influx of visitors. It allows real-time monitoring of available parking spaces, enabling effective vehicle direction and reducing congestion in key areas.

A two-day training programme was conducted through a collaboration between Arcadis IBI Group, local police departments, and municipal authorities.

During the sessions, personnel engaged in hands-on demonstrations and simulations to gain proficiency in the app's core functions. The system integrates GPS data, CCTV feeds, and artificial intelligence analytics to identify traffic congestion hotspots and implement dynamic solutions, including traffic re-routing and intelligent signal coordination.

Citizens will also benefit from the app, which provides live traffic updates and parking availability information.

The ASTRAM app was officially launched by home minister Vangalapudi Anitha on 8 June 2025. It combines real-time traffic surveillance, live parking updates, incident reporting tools, and direct communication channels for public instructions.

Meanwhile, the police announced that the entire stretch of Beach Road—from Park Hotel Junction to Bhimili Beach—will be closed to vehicular traffic from 19 to 21 June to facilitate the setting up of yoga stages along the route.