₹1.80- Cr Atmakur Sports Centre To Nurture Rural Talent: Anam

NELLORE: Endowments minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy on Sunday said the Atmakur Sports Development Centre would be developed into the number one, state-of-the-art sports facility in Nellore district, with a focus on identifying and nurturing rural sporting talent.

The minister laid the foundation stone for the centre near the Gurukulam School in Atmakur. The project, to be taken up at a cost of ₹1.80 crore, will be developed over 20 acres with modern infrastructure and is targeted for completion within six months.

He said the government was committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle among youth by strengthening sports infrastructure across the State. Recalling that a sports ground had been sanctioned in Atmakur in 2013 but later neglected, the minister said the project had now been revived under the present government.

The minister also announced plans to mobilise additional Central and State funds to upgrade the facility into a world-class stadium, with the support of minister Mandipalli Ramprasad and SAP chairman Ravi Naidu.

Sharing his vision, Ramnarayana Reddy said the stadium should serve as a launchpad for talented students from the Atmakur constituency, grooming them into accomplished sportspersons. He urged physical education teachers to play an active role in identifying and mentoring young talent.

Highlighting his association with sports administration, the minister recalled that in 1984, as chairman of the Sports Authority, he had ensured the construction of compound walls for the AC Subba Reddy Stadium and medical colleges to protect government lands. He said similar care would be taken to safeguard and develop the land allotted for the Atmakur Sports Development Centre for future generations.

Earlier, the minister unveiled an idol of Goddess Saraswati at the Government Girls’ Gurukul School in Atmakur on the occasion of Ratha Saptami. Describing the moment as auspicious, he said it was a matter of pride to unveil the deity of knowledge on the festival day.

The minister also announced that an Urban Forest (Nagaravanam) would be developed over 100 acres in Atmakur at an estimated cost of ₹1.40 crore to provide residents with a green space for recreation and mental well-being. In the first phase, works such as land levelling, walking tracks, outdoor gym equipment, a snake park, coffee park, solar lighting and extensive plantations will be taken up.

The programme was attended by senior district officials, sports authorities, public representatives and local leaders.