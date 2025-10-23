17th Century Inscription Found in Prakasam Dist

 Top
23 Oct 2025 11:31 PM IST

The inscription is written in Telugu language and the characters are of 17th Century Common Era

ASI finds an inscription at Anantara Yuni Palli village in Prakasam district recently

Vijayawada: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) authorities have found a 17th Century inscription engraved on a stone on the outskirts of Anantarayunipalli village of Komarulu mandal in Prakasam district in AP recently.

The inscription is written in Telugu language and the characters are of 17th Century Common Era.

It records the gift of the village Ganupulapalli and some lands in the village Bomggaraputi located in Komaravoli, for conduct of services to the ‘God Hanumanta’ by Kondappanayani, the son of Tirupatinayani of Velugoti chief. The donor is said to have obtained Komaravoli, as ‘Amaranayamkara’ from Rangapatiraju.

