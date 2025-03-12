1.75 lakh women to be trained as entrepreneurs within a year: CM

Vijayawada:Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said approximately 75 women would enter the AP Assembly once the delimitation process is completed.

Addressing the assembly on Wednesday, he said every initiative undertaken by his government has been aimed at prioritizing women's needs. Observing that the relationship between the Telugu Desam and women is like that of a ‘brother and sister’, Naidu said, “Sustainable social and economic development is possible only with women empowerment.”

Naidu claimed that women empowerment began only after the TD was formed. Recalling the days when the late NT Rama Rao had provided equal rights for women in properties, Naidu said that he founded DWCRA, paving the way for their economic growth.



Pointing out that women comprised half of the state population, the CM said that in one year’s time, 1.75 lakh women would be made entrepreneurs in AP.



He said, “While NT Rama Rao provided equal rights for women in property and the Centre enacted legislation to this effect in 2005, the sad part of it is that the person who did not provide a share in his properties for his mother and sister was the chief minister of the state till recently.” His reference was to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



Naidu claimed that the education system too has been reformed by the TD to encourage girls students to pursue higher studies, through setting up various educational institutions across the state. "After I became the CM in 1995, I have taken a decision to create 33 per cent reservation for women in education, employment and political appointments. Though many criticised the decision then, now women are making faster strides in all fields."

Listing the welfare programmes for women that he implemented as CM through repeated terms, Naidu said that agreements have been signed with 24 organisations to promote women as entrepreneurs. Also, agreements have been signed to impart training for DWCRA women on both agricultural and non-agricultural products.

If the products manufactured by women are linked to a brand like Amul, they will get a good reputation globally, he said.

Naidu said the Sakthi app has been created for the safety and security of women. Some 164 Sakthi teams have been formed, he said, and made it clear that AP would soon be made ganja-free. A situation would be created in a way that women from even the remotest areas can safely move to urban areas for employment, he said.



The CM said, “As per the promise the TD made during electioneering, three free cooking gas cylinders are being supplied while Talliki Vandanam will be implemented in May for all irrespective of the number of children in each such family. All the MLAs should take it as a responsibility to promote at least 1,000 women as entrepreneurs in their respective segments. The DWCRA women should move forward taking advantage of the incentives being provided by the state government.”





