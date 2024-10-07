1.73 Lakh Tonnes of Sand Available in Kurnool: Collector

Kurnool: Collector P. Ranjit Basha and SP G. Bindu Madhav announced the availability of 1.73 lakh tonnes of sand at five desiltation points in the district. Speaking to the media on Sunday, they identified the desiltation points as Eerladinne, K Singavaram, Kothakota, Mudumala, and Palledoddi. Approximately 5,000 to 6,000 tonnes of sand are accessible to consumers daily. Sand can be ordered through the official website as well as at village and ward sachivalayam offices. To meet future demands, four additional open sand reaches have been identified, which will be operational until March 2025, pending public consultation and necessary approvals. Sand is priced at Rs. 320 per tonne, which includes exploration, transportation, loading, GST, and other applicable charges, as outlined in GO 52 dated September 14, 2024. A new sand reach at Marali in Kowthalam mandal will commence operations on October 16.

Officials noted that district and mandal-level task force committees have been established to monitor illegal sand exploration and transportation. Police and revenue officials will be responsible for enforcement within their jurisdictions.

Additionally, a toll-free number, 1800-425-6042, has been set up for the public to report illegal activities. The Collector reported that five tractors illegally transporting sand from the Panchalingala and Naguladinne areas were seized on Saturday, and an FIR has been filed.

Unauthorized sand sales will not be tolerated: WG collector

Kakinada: West Godavari District Collector Chadalavada Nagarani warned unauthorized sand sellers of stringent action. Speaking alongside West Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi at a press conference in Bhimavaram on Sunday, she noted restrictions imposed by the National Green Tribunal on five desiltation points, which hold three lakh metric tonnes of sand, and six open reaches with 4.20 lakh metric tonnes, due to coastal regulatory zone limits. The district administration has written to the state government regarding this issue, and if permission is granted, sand may be made available in these reaches. Starting October 16, sand will be available from 108 open reaches, 28 desiltation points, and 48 semi-desiltation points. Consumers can book sand through the website [https://www.sand.ap.gov.in](https://www.sand.ap.gov.in). For any technical issues, a facilitation center has been established at the collector's office, staffed by six technical personnel. Consumers can resolve technical problems by calling 9391445753, 8688291997, 8186939223, or 9550175144.

The sand supply will be free of cost, with consumers only required to pay maintenance and transportation charges. For sand sourced from other districts, consumers will need to pay Rs. 13,660 per 20 tonnes. Anyone collecting excess charges should report this to the facilitation center. For bulk sand bookings, consumers must submit their building plans and approval documents to the municipal commissioner or mandal tahsildar. Upon scrutiny, the joint collector will issue login credentials, allowing consumers to receive sand information via mobile.

Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi stated that steps are being taken to ensure the safe delivery of sand to consumers. He cautioned that any individuals spreading rumors about sand through social media or making unnecessary posts on WhatsApp will face strict action.

Joint collector T. Rahul Kumar Reddy, DRO J. Udaya Bhaskara Rao, district additional superintendent of Police V. Bhima Rao, and others were present.