₹166.40 Crore Sanctioned for Sangameswaram Reservoir Works

Nellore: The state government has accorded administrative sanction for the release of ₹166.40 crore for the construction of the Sangameswaram Reservoir across the Paleru river near Chennipadu village in Ponnaluru mandal of Prakasam district.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, social welfare minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy thanked the government for clearing the long-pending proposal. The administrative approval was issued on Saturday under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASKI) funds for taking up the reservoir works near the Sangameswara temple.

The minister said the Sangameswaram Reservoir would help stabilise irrigation for about 9,500 acres in Kondapi constituency and provide drinking water to 60 villages. He pointed out that the coalition government had already earmarked ₹25 crore for the project in the 2026–27 Budget.

Criticising the previous YSRC regime for neglecting the project, the minister asserted that the present government was committed to completing the reservoir and transforming Kondapi constituency into a fertile and prosperous region.