16 Tourists From Srikakulam Injured In Uttar Pradesh Road Accident

Visakhapatnam: Sixteen residents of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh were injured in a road accident on the Jaunpur National Highway in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The injured persons, who were travelling from Varanasi to Ayodhya on a pilgrimage, are residents of the Palasa, Kotabommali and Brahmantarla areas in the Srikakulam district. The accident occurred while the group was en route to visit Ayodhya after completing their pilgrimage in Varanasi.

Details regarding the exact circumstances of the accident are yet to be known.

Locals immediately responded to the accident, rushing the injured to nearby hospitals where they are currently receiving treatment. Medical sources indicate that the health condition of all victims has improved following emergency treatment.

Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu responded immediately upon learning of the incident. The minister, currently in Delhi, has been in constant contact with local authorities to monitor the situation.

Ram Mohan spoke directly with the Jaunpur district collector, Varanasi airport officials and doctors at the hospitals treating the injured. He has instructed all authorities concerned to provide medical care and support to the victims.

The minister also personally reached out to the injured victims by phone to offer reassurance and support during their recovery. “All necessary arrangements will be made to safely evacuate the injured to their homes,” Ram Mohan assured, adding that he would ensure they receive the best possible medical facilities.