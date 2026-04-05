16 MLD Water Treatment Plant Inaugurated in Anantapur

Anantapur: In a significant step towards addressing the drinking water needs of Anantapur city, a 16 MLD (million litres per day) water treatment plant for the PABR (Penna Ahobilam Reservoir) pipeline was inaugurated at Muddalapuram in Kuderu mandal of the district on Sunday.

The plant, one of the largest of its kind in the region, is aimed at ensuring a sustainable and reliable water supply to the city. It is expected to provide long-term relief to residents and strengthen the city’s water infrastructure.

Minister Payyavula Keshav, along with MLA Daggupati Prasad and MP Ambica Lakshminarayana, inaugurated the facility. Speaking on the occasion, Keshav said the plant would ensure that Anantapur does not face drinking water scarcity in the coming decades. He appreciated the efforts of MLA Daggupati Prasad in completing the long-pending project.

The minister criticised the previous YSRC regime for neglecting the project and said the present NDA government is delivering tangible benefits to the people. He added that `700 crore has been allocated to improve drinking water facilities in municipalities across the state, while `3,800 crore was earmarked for the Handri-Neeva project last year, with an additional `2,000 crore allocated this year.

MLA Daggupati Prasad said the project was initially launched in 2017 with an estimated cost of `15 crore but remained incomplete for several years. He said the current administration completed the work within 20 months and conducted a three-month trial run to ensure operational efficiency. He added that providing safe and clean drinking water remains a top priority.

MP Ambica Lakshminarayana said Rayalaseema is set for major transformation, with plans to develop it into a horticulture hub with an investment of ₹30,000 crore. He said the Centre is supporting such developmental initiatives.