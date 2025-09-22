16 Lakh Women, Girls, Children Screened For Health Issues In AP

VIJAYAWADA: An estimated 16 lakh women and girls were screened for health issues by conducting medical camps under ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan’ in the state from September 17 onwards.

The state health authorities are conducting nearly 8,050 medical camps to screen the women, girls and children for blood pressure, blood sugar, oral cancer, breast cancer, uterus cancer and others. For those who are having some symptoms of certain diseases, the health authorities are carrying out the medical tests on such patients also and are even making efforts to provide treatment to such patients.

Health commissioner G. Veerapandian, in a statement issued here on Sunday, stated that the ongoing health screening under the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan would continue up to October 2 across the state, and specialist doctors were also involved to examine the patients. He revealed that the state had set a target of one crore women, girls, and children for health screening under the programme.