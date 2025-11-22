1.5K Students Get Agniveer Air Force Insights

Vijayawada: The Youth Services department held an awareness session at Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada, on Friday, to inform students about job opportunities as Agniveer Air personnel in the Indian Air Force. Wing Commander Shaik Yakub Ali from the 12-Airmen Selection Center, Secunderabad, addressed 1,500 students, explaining eligibility, job options, and the selection process.

Applicants must be unmarried men or women aged 17.5 to 21, with a minimum of intermediate education (50% aggregate and English) or a three-year diploma in specified technical fields. Selected candidates must serve four years without marrying. Physical standards include a minimum height of 152 cm and related weight criteria. There is an online eligibility test and a physical fitness test comprising a 1.6 km run (7 minutes for men, 8 minutes for women), 10 push-ups, 10 sit-ups, and 20 squats. Admit cards for the test will be emailed; results will be announced on the official website within a month. Notifications and details are available via the 12-Airmen Selection Center’s Instagram. The event included officials like sub-collector Kavuri Chaitanya and district youth welfare officer U. Srinivasa Rao.

Jangareddygudem Gurukul girl dies by suicide

A 15-year-old girl studying in Class X of the Jangareddygudem Gurukul School has died by suicide on Friday.

According to Jangareddygudem sub-inspector N. Veera Prasad, the girl and other students had gone to the mess for lunch. At the mess, the girl told other students that she would go to her room and bring her plate for meals.

However, the girl did not return. The other students completed their lunch and proceeded to the classroom, where they found the girl dead.

The students immediately informed the school staff who rushed the girl to the Jangareddygudem Area Hospital, where doctors confirmed she had died.

Jangareddygudem circle inspector Subhash said the girl had left a note apologising for her suicide and hoping that everything would be fine.

The girl’s father is a car driver and mother is a dialysis patient. Police say the girl could have taken the extreme step owing to family problems.

Durga Temple sacks four security personnel

Executive officer of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam (Durga Temple), V.K. Seena Naik, announced the removal of four security personnel engaged through a private security agency from their temple duties.

According to the EO, the agency’s security officer, A. Sai Kumar, and supervisors Rajesh Naik, Sridhar, and Ramesh Naik have been relieved from their duties following reports of negligence in temple security operations. The order was issued to the security agency and to the temple’s assistant executive officer, directing them to take immediate action. Representatives of the private security agency met the EO earlier in the day. They brought to his attention that four personnel were involved in internal disputes and were showing laxity in their security responsibilities, thereby tarnishing the firm’s reputation. The EO made it clear that there is no room for personal conflicts on temple premises and that any actions that threaten devotees' safety or the temple's reputation will not be tolerated. He directed the agency to deploy replacement staff to the relieved employees’ positions immediately. Naik also said that the devasthanam would apprise the temple trust board chairman and the endowments commissioner of the need to appoint a dedicated temple security officer to oversee the functioning of the private security system in the temple.

Class X exams to begin from March 16 in AP

The Board of Secondary Education has announced the schedule for Class X public examinations to be held from March 16 to April 1, 2026, from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm in Andhra Pradesh.

The schedule: March 16: First Language (Group-A), First Language paper-1 (composite course). March 18: Second Language. March 20: English. March 23: Mathematics. March 25: Physical Science. March 28: Biological Science. March 30: Social Studies. March 31: First Language paper-II (composite course), OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian). April 1: OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian) and SSC Vocational Course (Theory).

ACB sleuths arrest APMIDC official in DA case, unearth Rs 6 Cr worth assets

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths carried out simultaneous raids on the assets of Andhra Pradesh Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation general manager Malladi Venkata Suryakala in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam and unearthed disproportionate assets worth over ₹6 crore on Friday.

The assets found by ACB authorities are 27 immoral properties, including house sites, houses and agricultural lands; fixed deposits and bank balances worth approximately ₹2 crore; cash of ₹9 lakh; gold and silver ornaments and two cars.

Based on a reliable information that the general manager of APMIDC has amassed assets disproportionate to her legal sources of income, the ACB authorities booked a case under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 against her and took up investigation.

Following finding of illegal assets during the raids, the ACB authorities arrested the officer and the searches are going on when last reports came in.

HC says no ruling to be given with no evidence of two top Maoist leaders in police custody

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has made it clear that it cannot give any ruling to produce the two top Maoist leaders, including Devji and Raji Reddy, with no evidence presented to the court. However, it allowed the petitioners to approach the court again if they find any evidence of the two leaders in police custody.

A two judge division bench comprising Justice Cheekati Manavendranath Roy and Justice Gedela Tuhin Kumar heard the habeas corpus petitions filed by the kin of the two Maoist leaders for the second consecutive day here on Friday.

The court verified the evidence submitted by the petitioners in the form of video clips of statements of the police which mentioned that nine security guards of top Maoist leaders were taken into custody and Devji was not in the police custody and might have fled to Telangana or Chhattisgarh.

Accordingly, the court concluded the hearing in the matter.

CS Vijayanand likely to get three months extension in his service

The Andhra Pradesh government is likely to extend the service of Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand by three more months as he is reaching superannuation by the end of November.

According to government sources, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reportedly has taken a decision to extend the service of the CS by three months. If it becomes a reality, the CS would continue in office up to February 2026.

Special Chief Secretary G. Sai Prasad is tipped to become the next CS after three months and he is expected to retire from service by May 2026.

Two kingpins of cricket betting gang nabbed

Kadapa district police on Friday arrested two organisers of cricket betting in Proddatur and seized ₹10.56 lakh cash from them, apart from cell phones.

DSP Bhavana said the betting gang operated online from Bengaluru. It convinced betters into opening current accounts in banks before they can place bets. Based on the confessions of six gang members arrested on November 5, special teams of police arrested kingpins of the gang Dhanikala Veera Shankaraiah @ Veera Shankar of Lingapuram village in Proddatur mandal and Arla Chandra Yadav of Kasinaayanu mandal, presently residing in Bengaluru.

Investigations revealed that the Shankaraiah, who runs a PG accommodation in Bengaluru, and Chandra Yadav have been organising cricket betting using website royalbook365.co.in.

GDCCB suspended two GMs, to initiate action on 27 employees in Guntur

The Guntur District Cooperative Central Bank, in its governing body meeting held on Friday, has resolved to suspend two general managers - Krishnaveni and Ajay Kumar - and initiate action on 27 employees following irregularities involving `22.25 crore in sanction of loans.

The meeting has also resolved to initiate criminal action against the employees found guilty for involving in irregularities.

BSNL launches VoWiFi service in AP

BSNL chairman and managing director Robert Jerard Ravi said the corporation possesses valuable spectrum and extensive fiber infrastructure capable of serving corporate clients. He advised the staff to proactively engage with enterprise units and extend BSNL’s dedicated connectivity solutions to them.

Ravi inaugurated the Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) service at the AP Circle, enabling BSNL mobile users to make calls through available WiFi networks during weak signal conditions. He also conducted a signal drive test en route to Amaravati and instructed officials to clear coverage gaps.

Ravi was in Vijayawada on Friday to review the functioning of BSNL services across Andhra Pradesh. A meeting with senior officers from various districts was held at the circle office, where he discussed the initiatives being undertaken to strengthen telecom services in the state. He announced that BSNL is ready to launch its indigenous 4G network to enhance service quality for customers. The CMD noted that several new cell sites have been commissioned across remote areas and directed officials to improve network performance and outreach through customer-friendly tariff plans.