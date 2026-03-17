156 Quintal PDS Rice Seized Near Kovur, Three Booked

Nellore: Vigilance and civil supplies officials seized a large quantity of illegally transported Public Distribution System (PDS) rice during a vehicle inspection near Kovur on Tuesday.

Acting on tip-off, a joint team comprising vigilance officials, Kovur police and civil supplies staff conducted checks near JK Filling Station and found PDS rice packed in 26-kg plastic bags labelled ‘Apple Brand’ being illegally transported in an Eicher lorry (TN03AP 4000) travelling from Kavali towards Chennai.

In total, 600 bags weighing 156 quintals, along with the Rs 10 lakh worth vehicle were seized. The value of the rice was estimated at Rs 7,56,600.

The seized rice was handed over to the Kovur MLS point, while the vehicle was sent to the Kovur police station. Police booked a case against rice mill owner Korsipati Madhava Reddy of Malakonda Swamy Rice Traders, lorry owner P. Yoganand and driver C. Muthiah under Section 318(4) of BNS and Section 7 of Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The operation was carried out by district supply officer B. Leela Rani, vigilance CI K. Narasimha Rao, SI Muthyala Rao, ASO I. Pullaiah, vigilance tahsildar G.S. Krishna Prasad and CSDT K. Bala Kotamma, among others.