₹1.56 Lakh Penalty Imposed in Prakasam Vehicle Checks

TIRUPATI: A district-wide special drive to check school buses, private travel buses, lorries, vans, and other vehicles continued for the third consecutive day on Thursday in Prakasam district.

Following the directions of district SP V. Harshavardhan Raju, 33 police teams conducted inspections across various parts of the district, examining a total of 2,044 vehicles as part of the drive. Police stated that 213 vehicles were found violating Motor Vehicles Act regulations and lacking valid documents. A total penalty of ₹1,56,275 was imposed through challans.

During the inspections, police interacted with school bus drivers and students to raise awareness about road safety. Officers explained that most accidents occur due to lack of attention while driving and advised students not to distract elders at the wheel.

Police personnel cautioned that even a moment’s negligence could result in serious accidents, endangering not only the driver but also other road users. They emphasised that learning about road safety from a young age helps instil responsible driving habits for the future.

Officials also instructed school bus drivers to ensure that safety equipment such as glass breakers and fire extinguishers are available and functional in every vehicle. Drivers were advised to keep basic safety kits provided by vehicle manufacturers intact and in place.

Harshavardhan warned that vehicles found without mandatory safety equipment during the next round of inspections would face legal action. He reiterated that violations of the Motor Vehicles Act would attract strict enforcement measures.