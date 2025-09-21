154 Homestays To Come Up In At Araku, Lambasingi and Maredumilli by Winter

Visakhapatnam: The ASR district administration is preparing 154 homestay units to host tourists from the coming winter vacation season. The collector said they were initially planned for completion by Dasara, but delays in fund release from the Centre slowed the project.

The units will come up in clusters at popular tourist spots such as Araku, Lambasingi and Maredumilli. In addition, another 531 homestay units have been identified by the DRDA department, many of which are also expected to be ready by winter.

Officials said the homestays will serve as an alternative to conventional hotel accommodation, offering travellers an authentic experience of local landscapes, culture, cuisine and communities. Homeowners are being trained in basic hospitality, cooking and business management.

The project is being funded under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) and state housing schemes. The district administration will also provide loans for equipment such as refrigerators, air-conditioners and geysers.

Each unit will consist of two double-occupancy rooms, with tariffs ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 per day. “Each unit will cost around ₹3 lakh and can be further developed based on the income generated,” the collector said.



