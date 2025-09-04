152 Minority Candidates Secure Teaching Jobs Through CEDM Training Programme

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh government's Centre for Education Development of Minorities (CEDM) has been helping minority candidates secure teaching positions.

Some 152 candidates successfully obtained jobs through the recent mega district selection committee recruitment.



State legal minority welfare minister NMD Farooq announced the results in a statement released from Amaravati on Wednesday.



According to him, CEDM trained 1,780 minority candidates for the mega DSC examinations conducted by the coalition government to fill 16,347 teacher positions across the state. Of these trained candidates, more than 1,200 scored above the qualifying marks.



"The 152 minority candidates who successfully utilized the free training have completed verification of their educational certificates in various districts and are ready to join their teaching positions," Farooq stated.

The minister said the coalition government, led by the chief minister, is implementing measures to enhance CEDM's efficiency and reach.

Plans are under way to introduce online training programmes, which would provide easier access to coaching services for a larger number of candidates.

The Center for Education Development of Minorities was established in 1994 by the Telugu Desam government specifically for minority community uplift. The organisation operates through three regional offices in Kurnool, Guntur and Visakhapatnam.

Under the minority welfare department's leadership, CEDM provides training through skilled staff from leading coaching centres for candidates preparing for various competitive examinations at both central and state levels.

Minister Farooq emphasized that the coalition government remained committed to fulfilling its promises on minority welfare in the state, with CEDM serving as a key instrument in achieving educational and employment opportunities for the minority communities.

