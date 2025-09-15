1,500 Tonnes of Onions Auctioned in Kurnool: JC

Kurnool: Joint collector Dr B. Navya said that around 1,500 tonnes of onions were purchased by retailers, wholesalers, and hotel owners during the public auction held on September 13 and 14 at Kurnool Market Yard.

She also announced that the market yard will remain closed on Tuesday, September 16, as a large inflow of onions is expected on Monday, and requested farmers to take note to avoid inconvenience.

Fit India ‘Sundays on Cycle’ rally held in Kurnool

Kurnool: As part of the Fit India programme, AR Additional SP Krishnamohan flagged off the “Sundays on Cycle” rally at Kondareddy Buruju in Kurnool city on Sunday.

The rally began at the gate of the Kurnool District Police Office at Kondareddy Buruju, passed through the Old Control Room, Kids World, and Raj Vihar Junction, before returning to the District Police Office.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the initiative aims to encourage both police personnel and the public to take up cycling every Sunday. Highlighting the importance of reducing vehicular pollution, he stressed that such efforts contribute to environmental sustainability.

He also urged everyone to dedicate some time to physical exercise, noting that it benefits not only individual health but also the well-being of families. Krishnamohan pointed out that cycling is eco-friendly and helps in boosting immunity.

Reserve Inspector Narayana, Reserve Sub-Inspectors, and AR police personnel took part in the programme.

Former Andhra Ranji cricketer Satyadev passes away at 84

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh cricket community is mourning the loss of S. Satyadev, a former Ranji Trophy player and all-rounder, who passed away on Saturday evening at the age of 84 due to age-related ailments.

Satyadev, a resident of Kakinada, was a right-hand batsman and leg-spinner who represented Andhra Pradesh in first-class cricket from 1964 to 1969. During his six-year career, he appeared in 16 Ranji Trophy matches, accumulating 503 runs with a career-best score of 108.

ACA President and MP Kesineni Shivanath (Chinni), along with ACA Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Sana Satish Babu, released a joint statement on Sunday describing Satyadev's death as "a huge loss to Andhra Pradesh cricket."

"Satyadev's services to cricket are unforgettable," the ACA officials stated, highlighting his contributions both during his playing days and his subsequent career at State Bank of India, where he continued to serve the sport even after retirement.

Jana Sena launches internal inquiry into Machilipatnam incident

Vijayawada: The Jana Sena has initiated an internal inquiry into an incident that occurred in Machilipatnam, following direct orders from party president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the party's central office announced on Sunday.

Senior party leaders have been tasked with investigating the matter and gathering details from local party functionaries.

Political secretary to the party president and legislative council government whip Pidugu Hariprasad along with chairman of the party’s handloom development department Chillapalli Srinivasa Rao have been leading the inquiry process.

The investigating officials conducted detailed discussions with Machilipatnam Janasena leader Vikrithi Srinivas to understand the specifics of the incident.

They also held consultations with Machilipatnam Constituency Party In-charge Bandi Ramakrishna to gather information about the background circumstances.

The party leadership has issued strict directives requiring a comprehensive written report to be submitted to the central office within 48 hours.

The report must include detailed background information about the incident, the underlying reasons that led to the clash, and all contributing factors that escalated the situation.

Smart card errors won’t affect scheme benefits, says joint collector

Kakinada: Several errors have been reported in the new Smart Cards issued by the civil supplies department, which are replacing the existing ration cards in Anakapalli, Palnadu, Tirupati, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema and other districts.

Dr B.R. Konaseema district joint collector of T. Nishanthi, assured that these mistakes would not prevent eligible persons from receiving welfare schemes or ration supplies. She explained that the Smart Cards were printed using Aadhaar-based data, and beneficiaries need not be concerned.

The joint collector added that errors such as incorrect district names, E-KYC details, and spelling mistakes in names could be rectified. Beneficiaries may contact their nearest secretariat to make corrections, which must be completed by the end of October.

Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan to launch in East Godavari on September 17

Kakinada: East Godavari district collector Keerthi Chekuri announced that the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan programme will be launched in the district on September 17, focusing on the health of women, children, and adolescent girls.

The programme aims to identify the special health needs of women, children, and youth and provide them with comprehensive medical facilities. Special initiatives under the programme will include NCD screening, TB detection, anaemia and sickle cell screening, pregnancy and post-natal health check-ups, immunisation, menstrual health awareness, nutrition promotion, blood donation camps, and the distribution of PMJAY Ayushman cards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the national-level inauguration in Indore, while Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will participate at Visakhapatnam on the same day. District-level activities will also see participation from Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha MP D. Purandeswari at Dowleswaram.

DMHO Dr. K. Venkateswara Rao said that 421 health camps will be organised across the district at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, PHCs, CHCs, and district hospitals. Collector Chekuri instructed officials from Medical and Health, Women and Child Welfare, Education, and AYUSH departments to work in coordination to ensure the programme’s success.