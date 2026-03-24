150 Ayush Arogya Kendras Coming Up at Rs 44 cr to Be Ready in Two Months

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government will complete construction of buildings to accommodate 150 Ayush Arogya Kendras at a cost of `44 crore in two months.

Minister for health Satya Kumar Yadav said here on Tuesday that the construction works were in various stages and sounded confident of completion and inaugurating them in two months. He said the AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation constructing the new buildings.

The minister said modernisation works were being taken up for 90 Ayush Arogya Kendras and new buildings were being taken up for the remaining 60 in the government hospitals.

He said these Ayush Arogya Kendras were coming up as per guidelines issued by the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) and each building would be having a room for a medical officer, a room for pharmacy, a room for reception and toilets.

He said each Ayush Arogya Kendra is coming up on the premises of district hospitals at a cost `Rs 50 lakh while new Kendras were coming up at Eluru, Machilipatnam, Ongole, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Nandyal district hospitals.