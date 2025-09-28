 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

15 Tribal Youth Selected For Barista Training In ASR

Andhra Pradesh
Laxmi Pranathi
28 Sept 2025 7:10 PM IST

The selection process attracted considerable interest from local youth, with 58 unemployed tribal candidates from Paderu and Chintapalli sub-divisions applying: Reports

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) is launching a new initiative Leading towards Next Age Programmes. (Image:DC)
x
Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation — DC File

VISAKHAPATNAM: Fifteen unemployed tribal youth were selected on Sunday for the first batch of the Barista Coffee Skill Training Programme launched in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

The programme was inaugurated on September 23, 2025, at the Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Araku Valley under the auspices of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC). It was organised by the district police under the supervision of Amit Bardar, Superintendent of Police, Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

The selection process attracted considerable interest from local youth, with 58 unemployed tribal candidates from Paderu and Chintapalli sub-divisions applying. After a thorough screening, 15 candidates were chosen for the inaugural batch.

The five-day intensive training, conducted from September 23 to 27, focused on comprehensive coffee preparation skills. Participants received hands-on instruction from a Coffee Board trainer.

“This programme represents our commitment to empowering tribal youth with marketable skills,” said district skill development officer Rohini. “Upon completion, participants will receive certificates from the Coffee Board, which will open doors to employment opportunities with renowned companies such as Barista Coffee, Starbucks, Café Coffee Day and other private coffee enterprises.”


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) unemployed tribal youth Skill Training Programme alluri sitarama raju district 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
Laxmi Pranathi
About the AuthorLaxmi Pranathi

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X