15 Tribal Youth Selected For Barista Training In ASR

VISAKHAPATNAM: Fifteen unemployed tribal youth were selected on Sunday for the first batch of the Barista Coffee Skill Training Programme launched in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

The programme was inaugurated on September 23, 2025, at the Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Araku Valley under the auspices of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC). It was organised by the district police under the supervision of Amit Bardar, Superintendent of Police, Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

The selection process attracted considerable interest from local youth, with 58 unemployed tribal candidates from Paderu and Chintapalli sub-divisions applying. After a thorough screening, 15 candidates were chosen for the inaugural batch.

The five-day intensive training, conducted from September 23 to 27, focused on comprehensive coffee preparation skills. Participants received hands-on instruction from a Coffee Board trainer.

“This programme represents our commitment to empowering tribal youth with marketable skills,” said district skill development officer Rohini. “Upon completion, participants will receive certificates from the Coffee Board, which will open doors to employment opportunities with renowned companies such as Barista Coffee, Starbucks, Café Coffee Day and other private coffee enterprises.”