15 tonnes Of PDS Rice Seized In NTR District

VIJAYAWADA: In a major crackdown on the illegal diversion of essential commodities, officials in NTR district seized nearly 15 tonnes of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice during a raid in Veerulapadu mandal.

NTR district joint collector S. Ilakkiya said the surprise inspection was conducted in Jayanthi village by a joint team of civil supplies and revenue officials as part of inspections that continued past midnight. The raid uncovered large-scale illegal storage of rice meant for distribution to beneficiaries under the PDS scheme.

According to the joint collector, around 15 tonnes of ration rice were found illegally stocked in a warehouse belonging to Kaja Satyanarayana. A total of 295 bags were seized and shifted to the Kanchikacherla MLS point for further action. Additionally, eight vehicles allegedly used to transport the diverted rice were confiscated and handed over to the Veerulapadu police station.

Ilakkiya said the district administration would not tolerate diversion of essential commodities meant for the poor. “Not even a single grain of rice should be diverted,” she asserted, adding that stringent action would be taken based on the outcome of the inquiry.

She said continuous inspections were being conducted to ensure PDS rice reaches genuine beneficiaries without leakage. A detailed investigation is underway, and legal proceedings will be initiated against those responsible, she added.