15 Patients in Milk Adulteration Case Still Not Out of Danger

Kakinada:Fifteen patients suffering from acute renal failure and anuria following the milk adulteration case are still in critical condition at the various private medical hospitals, where they are under the supervision of the state government officials.

One patient is on the ventilator, six patients are undergoing dialysis, and eight are on both ventilator and dialysis.

These patients have been suffering ever since they consumed the deadly adulterated milk supplied by Addala Ganeswara Rao, owner of Varalakshmi Dairy at Narsapuram village in Korukonda mandal.

According to the health bulletin released by officials, strong epidemiological evidence indicates milk adulteration as the probable cause for the disease.

District collector Keerthi Chekuri said senior officials, including Health commissioner, and Food Safety director have been deputed to monitor the situation. Further action will be taken based on laboratory confirmation and investigation findings.

In the interim, Food Safety and Standard authorities conducted raids on milk dairies in Kakinada district on Thursday. They collected milk samples from 18 of the total 35 dairies in the district.

Food Safety assistant controller G.A.V. Nandaji said every milk vendor and hawker should get a licence from the Food Safety officials without fail.

Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh visited the private hospitals where the patients in the milk adulteration case are undergoing treatment. He inquired about the health of patients and consoled them.

Jana Sena leader and RTC zonal chairman Reddy Appalanaidu alleged that the milk mafia is adulterating milk and supplying it to the people without having any concern towards the health of the people. He demanded punishment of the culprits.