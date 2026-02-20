15 More Bengal Gram Procurement Centres Opened in YSR Kadapa

KADAPA: The AP Markfed has set up 15 additional Bengal gram procurement centres in YSR Kadapa district with effect from February 21, joint collector Dr Nidhi Meena announced on Friday. Six centres are already operational in Pulivendula, Thondur, Jammalamadugu, Muddanoor, Proddatur and Kamalapuram.

Bengal gram has been cultivated over 80,103 hectares in the district, red gram over 1,015 hectares, black gram over 16,257 hectares and green gram over 1,529 hectares. The government has fixed the minimum support price at `5,875 per quintal for Bengal gram, `8,000 for red gram, `7,800 for black gram and `8,768 for green gram.

Markfed has allocated 18,532 metric tonnes of Bengal gram, 108 MT of red gram, 21,931 MT of black gram and 234 MT of green gram for procurement in the district.

Farmers have been advised to register at their nearest Rythu Seva Kendram and bring well-dried produce with moisture content below 14 per cent, as per the SMS schedule.