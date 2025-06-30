15 MLAs Absent at TD's Crucial Meeting, CM Expresses Anger

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his deep frustration over the absence of Telugu Desam 15 MLAs at an important meeting he held on Sunday.

They cited the reason that they were currently on visits abroad. In a strong response, Naidu said it was unacceptable for leaders to be away from their constituencies, especially during a time when the party was activating itself more for the next elections.

During the closing remarks of the party meeting that was held from 11am to 6:30pm, Naidu noted that some 56 of those who were invited were absent. He was visibly irritated.

Naidu said he got detailed information on how many have attended, how many have signed in and left early, and how many remained until the end of the meeting.

Naidu stressed the necessity of leaders connecting with the public for a sustainable future for the party. He made it clear that leaders must prioritize their engagement with constituents.

The CM questioned the reasons given for the absences, with some citing foreign trips and others mentioning religious pilgrimages.

Naidu said it might be better for those who travel often to stay abroad rather. “I am having a list of individuals who have booked tickets for other events,” he said, implying that their priorities were misplaced.



