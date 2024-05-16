15 injured as Bolero overturns in hilly-terrain in Prakasam

Prakasam: At least 15 people suffered injuries after the Bolero vehicle overturned at Chinaarutla Chenchugudem village at Dornala mandal in Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.



Though the preliminary reasons behind the accident could be rash driving, the police, however, said the exact cause of the incident could be known only after collecting more details from the driver. The driver might have lost control while negotiating a steep curve at hilly terrain after which the vehicle overturned, the police suspect.

Upon hearing screams from the injured, the villagers rushed to their rescue and called 108 ambulance and alerted the police. It was villagers who physically lifted the injured into the ambulance and helped the staff to shift them to Sunipenta government hospital for further treatment.

All those travelling in Bolero vehicle were residents of Pelakurthi village of Kodumuru mandal in Kurnool district.