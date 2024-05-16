15 Devotees Injured as Vehicle Overturns Near Srisailam

Kurnool: Fifteen devotees suffered injuries when a Bolero vehicle overturned near Chinnarutla Chenchugudem, close to Srisailam Sikhareswaram, in Dornala mandal of Prakasam district late on Wednesday. All the injured people belong to Pyalakurthi village of Kodumur Mandal in Kurnool district.

The incident involved a group of approximately 25 devotees who were on their way to Srisailam Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple for a darshan in two Bolero vehicles on Wednesday night.

One of the vehicles overturned at Sikhareswaram, located 15 km away from Srisailam. Upon receiving the information, 108 personnel immediately shifted the injured to Sunnipenta Government Hospital for treatment. No casualties were reported, said police.



