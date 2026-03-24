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14th Century Hero Stone Inscription Found in Prakasam

Andhra Pradesh
24 March 2026 12:52 AM IST

According to the findings, the heroes lost their lives while rescuing cattle, a theme commonly depicted in hero stones of the period.

14th Century Hero Stone Inscription Found in Prakasam
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The inscription, written in Telugu script, commemorates the death of three warriors—Amnayavira, Tipurayavira, and Mummayavira—identified as the sons of Bhokkana of the Vira-gotra. (Image: DC)

Vijayawada: The Archaeological Society of India has discovered a hero stone inscription dating back to the 14th century at Vemavaram village in Marripudi mandal of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh.

The inscription, written in Telugu script, commemorates the death of three warriors—Amnayavira, Tipurayavira, and Mummayavira—identified as the sons of Bhokkana of the Vira-gotra.

According to the findings, the heroes lost their lives while rescuing cattle, a theme commonly depicted in hero stones of the period.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh AP news 
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