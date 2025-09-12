145 Telugu Residents Rescued from Crisis-hit Nepal

Visakhapatnam: A total of 145 Telugu residents stranded in Nepal amid the prevailing tense situation were successfully rescued and evacuated to Andhra Pradesh through a coordinated operation involving chartered flights to Visakhapatnam and other arrangements.

The evacuees include 36 from Visakhapatnam, 39 from Vizianagaram, eight from Srikakulam, nine from Manyam district, four from Kakinada, one from Anakapalli, 13 from Mangalagiri, Guntur and Rajahmundry, and eight from Tirupati, along with 34 others from various locations.

Of the total, 115 reached Visakhapatnam airport by 6 p.m., while residents bound for Tirupati, Vijayawada and other destinations were being transported through alternative means.

In addition, 22 Telugu residents who left Hetauda by bus crossed into India through the Bihar border. In another operation, 12 people were airlifted from Simikot to Nepalgunj on the Indian border via special flight, from where they were transported to Lucknow by road before being flown back to Andhra Pradesh.

Education minister Nara Lokesh personally monitored the evacuation efforts from the RTGS Command Control Centre for the past two days, coordinating with AP Bhavan officials in Delhi, the central government, the Nepal Embassy, state ministers and senior officials from various departments.

TD Rajya Sabha MP Sana Satish arranged charter flights for the evacuation, including a special charter that transported 12 stranded Telugu people from Simikot to Nepalgunj on Thursday morning.

Coalition MLAs and officials welcomed the evacuees at both Visakhapatnam and Tirupati airports, with complete arrangements made to transport them to their hometowns. The coalition government has taken full responsibility for ensuring every Telugu person’s safe return.

The grateful evacuees expressed their appreciation to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh for their continuous support and decisive action during the crisis.

Helpline centres established at AP Bhavan and RTGS will continue to function until every Telugu resident stranded in Nepal is brought back safely.