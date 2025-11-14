1,400 Students Qualify For IndiaAI Impact Pre-Summit Event

Vijayawada:The OpenAI Academy × NxtWave Regional Buildathon held in Hyderabad and Vijayawada has spotlighted a new generation of AI innovators, drawing participation from more than 1,500 engineering students across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Of these, around 900 from Hyderabad and 500 from Vijayawada qualified for the state-level rounds of the IndiaAI Impact 2026 pre-summit event.

Organised under the ministry of electronics and information technology’s IndiaAI initiative, the Buildathon encourages students to develop AI-powered solutions in healthcare, education, agriculture, business and public safety. B.Tech students from institutions including GITAM Vizag, IIIT Kurnool, Mohan Babu University and Malla Reddy Institute of Technology presented projects aimed at solving real-world problems.

NxtWave CEO and co-founder Rahul Attuluri highlighted the platform’s role in identifying AI talent from Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions, contributing to India’s growth as a global AI hub.

Notable innovations included multilingual business tools, AI-based farm assistants, personal health companions and AI support systems for law enforcement. With the state-level qualifiers completed, 25 teams from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will now advance to the Grand Finale of the national IndiaAI Impact Summit in early 2026.