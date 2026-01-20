 Top
14 Passengers Injured as a Bus Overturned

Andhra Pradesh
20 Jan 2026 2:24 AM IST

The injured were shifted to the Government Hospital at Pithapuram for treatment.

As many as 19 passengers were injured when a private travel bus overturned on NH-216 near Durgada village in Gollaprolu mandal of Kakinada district in the early hours of Monday.(File Photo)

Kakinada:As many as 19 passengers were injured when a private travel bus overturned on NH-216 near Durgada village in Gollaprolu mandal of Kakinada district in the early hours of Monday.

According to Pithapuram Circle Inspector G. Srinivas, the bus was carrying 24 passengers from Srikakulam to Bhimavaram when it suddenly veered off the road, plunged into nearby paddy fields and overturned. The injured were shifted to the Government Hospital at Pithapuram for treatment.

Police said the driver fled the scene after the accident. The bus owner is reportedly from Amalapuram. The Motor Vehicle Inspector will inspect the vehicle to ascertain the cause of the mishap. Gollaprolu police registered a case and are investigating.

