135 E-autos Lift 450 Tonnes Of Garbage Daily In Guntur

VIJAYAWADA: The Guntur Municipal Corporation conducted an exclusive e-auto rickshaw awareness rally as part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, from the Collectorate to Pattabhipuram Main Road in Guntur city, to create awareness among residents about the garbage collection drive. A total of 135 e-autos rolled out in the rally on Wednesday, drawing cheers from locals who showered flowers on the vehicles in appreciation.

GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu noted that Guntur city has found a place in the Super League Cities category of the Swachh Survekshan. He said Guntur Municipal Corporation is stepping up solid waste management efforts to transform the city into a Clean and Green Guntur.

Teams from the Swachh Bharat Mission have been studying the sanitation initiatives implemented in the city. Recently, they inspected garbage segregation points, vermi and wet compost units, as well as the floating solar power plant set up as part of eco-friendly practices.

Currently, 135 e-autos and 2,630 sanitation workers are engaged in garbage collection across 57 divisions in Guntur city, lifting nearly 450 tonnes of waste every day. Residents have been cooperating by handing over segregated waste. Dry waste is being transported to the Jindal plant, while wet waste is being processed into manure. The compost is being used to nurture plants in parks and along road dividers across the city, he explained.

The commissioner also announced that under Swachhata Hi Seva, special cleanliness programmes would be conducted in line with the schedule prescribed by the Central and State governments, beginning September 17 and continuing till October 2.