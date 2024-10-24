13-Year-Old Class VIII girl dies by suicide

Vijayawada: A 13-year-old Class VIII girl studying at Sri Chaitanya School allegedly died by suicide in Guntur, under Nallapadu police station limits, on Wednesday. The incident occurred on the school campus on the Inner Ring Road in Reddypalem village panchayat.

According to Nallapadu Circle Inspector (CI) K. Vamsidhar, the victim, who was residing in the school hostel, allegedly took her own life around 8.30 pm on Tuesday. The CI stated that the hostel warden immediately shifted the girl to Guntur Government General Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival at around 8.50 pm that same day.



The CI mentioned that a preliminary investigation conducted by the department revealed that the victim was struggling academically, which may have prompted her to take the extreme step. A case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNS Act based on a complaint filed by the girl’s father, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reasons behind the girl's suicide.



