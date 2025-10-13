1.3 L Gambusia Fish Released To Check Mosquito-Borne Diseases In Anakapalle

Visakhapatnam: In a proactive step to combat mosquito-borne diseases, the Anakapalle district administration has released 1.3 lakh Gambusia fish into 295 identified water storage centres across the district. The initiative was launched on Monday evening on the collectorate premises, marking a major milestone in the district’s public health strategy.

District revenue officer Y. Satyanarayana Rao, who presided over the event, said Gambusia fish, known as mosquito fish, play a vital role in controlling mosquito populations as they feed exclusively on mosquito larvae. “These fish act as a natural and sustainable method to curb diseases like malaria and dengue,” he said. With a lifespan of three to four years, Gambusia can provide long-term protection in stagnant water bodies. Rao emphasised the importance of anti-larval operations and community involvement in eradicating mosquito-borne diseases. He urged residents to prevent water stagnation, maintain personal and environmental hygiene, and adopt simple preventive measures such as burning neem leaves in the evenings and using mosquito nets at night. He advised citizens experiencing fever or related symptoms to visit the nearest primary health centre (PHC) promptly for medical examination and treatment. The launch event was attended by district panchayat officer Sandeep, chief planning officer Rama Rao, district malaria officer Varahala Dora, assistant malaria officer and other officials.



