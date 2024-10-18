13 houses washed away in Uppada Sea

Kakinada: Sea water surged and waves rose at Uppada coast in Kakinada District and Vodalarevu in Allavaram mandal of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal. The sea is very rough and turbulent in Uppada and Vodalarevu. The road at Uppada coast has become unusable due to splintered stones littering the surface.

The police cancelled traffic movement on the Uppada-Kakinada beach road from last night until Thursday morning, when traffic was restored. U. Kothapalli Sub-Inspector G. Venkatesh stated that passersby and vehicle drivers have been cautioned to navigate the beach road carefully due to the scattered stones.



According to sources, the geotube wall stones have also broken into pieces. Kakinada Revenue Divisional Officer S. Mallibabu reported that 13 houses have been fully damaged and two houses have been washed away into the sea, while 104 houses have been inundated due to rising sea waters in Subbampeta, Ameenabad, Konapapapeta, Mayapatnam, and other villages. He assured that all necessary steps would be taken to assist the victims. Coconut trees have been uprooted and swept away by the sea.



At Allavaram, the sea waters surged up to the ONGC terminal. Meanwhile, the erstwhile East and West Godavari Districts experienced heavy rainfall.





