12th SIPB Approves Investments Of Rs 1,01,899 Crore For 26 Industries

VIJAYAWADA: The twelfth State Investments Promotion Board meeting, headed by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday approved investments of Rs 1,01,899 crore for 26 industries that promise jobs for 85,870 people.



The state so far attracted investments of Rs 8,08,899 crore, promising employment opportunities for 7,05,870 lakh people, it is stated.Naidu directed officials to swiftly process viable industrial proposals and facilitate their timely implementation. He emphasized cluster-based industrial development across the state.Chairing the SIPB meeting at the secretariat, the CM announced approval for 26 new projects, promising a fresh investment inflow of Rs 1,01,899 crore.Over the past 16 months, AP has sanctioned investments worth Rs 8,08,899 crore and enabled 7,05,870 job opportunities through SIPB meetings, reflecting the state government’s commitment to accelerating industrial growth, the CM said.Officials, he said, must act responsibly to attract investments across sectors and expedite approvals without delay. He urged prompt ground-breaking ceremonies for approved projects and recommended close monitoring of project progress, and revocation of permissions for ventures that are stuck in limbo.To enhance industrial competitiveness, the CM called for adequate land, uninterrupted electricity supply, and quick permissions at the field level for new units. He stressed the need to establish a land bank and welcomed private landowners willing to lease their property for industrial use.Noting the state government’s proactive incentives, he advised leveraging central government schemes for infrastructure and industrial support.Highlighting future-ready industrial clusters, Naidu revealed plans to develop three mega cities and 15 industrial zones, anchored by robust master plans. He announced that Vizag would be developed as a megacity from Anakapalli to Vizianagaram. Tirupati and Amaravati will also attain mega city status, with integrated township planning for tourism, IT and other sectors.“We will assign senior IAS officers to oversee the development of three new economic corridors. Special focus would be laid on beach tourism and attracting top hospitality brands,” he said.With the Google Data Centre boosting prospects, Naidu underscored the need to ensure land availability for incoming enterprises in Vizag. He called for the promotion of the hospitality sector and coordinated development of tourism, IT and municipal infrastructure in megacity regions.Naidu said preparations were on for a grand investment summit in Visakhapatnam on November 14-15, aimed at attracting significant investments. Fast-tracked ground-breaking ceremonies for SIPB-approved industries have been ordered. Naidu, alongside deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and IT minister Nara Lokesh would participate in these events across various districts.The chief minister also shared details of his recent foreign tours, saying “companies are keen to invest in AP and their representatives would attend the summit.”Ministers Lokesh, Atchannnaidu, Bharat, Narayana, Gottipati Ravi, Satya Prasad, Janardhan Reddy, Vasamsetty Subhash, chief secretary Vijayanand, and senior officials participated in the SIPB meet.