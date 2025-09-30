12th-Century Chola Inscription Found in Munagala Forest

 Top
Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
30 Sept 2025 10:59 PM IST

Engraved on a stone slab in Tamil script, the inscription belongs to the reign of Chola king Virarajendrachola (1178–1218 CE), marking his 12th regnal year.

Vijayawada: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has discovered a 12th–13th century Chola-era inscription in the reserve forest of Munagala Venkapuram village in Raipur mandal of Tirupati district.

Engraved on a stone slab in Tamil script, the inscription belongs to the reign of Chola king Virarajendrachola (1178–1218 CE), marking his 12th regnal year.

According to ASI officials, the inscription records a land grant to the Sivabrahmanas of the Devatisvaramudaiaya–Valishvaramudaiyar temple at Sanrur in Sirukadai-nadu of Surakumaran-Rajyam. The grant was made by Sakattinayakar, a servant of the local chief Surakumaran, son of Madurantakapottapi-Chola-Nallachirrasar.

DC Correspondent
