12th-Century Chola Inscription Found in Munagala Forest

Vijayawada: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has discovered a 12th–13th century Chola-era inscription in the reserve forest of Munagala Venkapuram village in Raipur mandal of Tirupati district.

Engraved on a stone slab in Tamil script, the inscription belongs to the reign of Chola king Virarajendrachola (1178–1218 CE), marking his 12th regnal year.

According to ASI officials, the inscription records a land grant to the Sivabrahmanas of the Devatisvaramudaiaya–Valishvaramudaiyar temple at Sanrur in Sirukadai-nadu of Surakumaran-Rajyam. The grant was made by Sakattinayakar, a servant of the local chief Surakumaran, son of Madurantakapottapi-Chola-Nallachirrasar.