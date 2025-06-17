1,200 AU Student Trainers, 200 Foreign Students To Join Yoga Andhra Day

VISAKHAPATNAM: Over 1,200 student trainers and 200 foreign students from Andhra University will participate in Yoga Andhra Day on June 21 in Visakhapatnam, as part of the International Yoga Day celebrations.

The training was conducted in two structured phases. In the first phase, selected students received a week-long training at their respective colleges under the guidance of students and researchers from the AU Yoga Department.

In the second phase, these trained students attended advanced sessions at the Yoga Centre on Beach Road, where they honed their skills under expert supervision.

K. Ramesh Babu, head of the Yoga Department, said over 1,200 youths attended the sessions over two days. All of them will provide support at their allotted locations during the main event on the 21st.

G. Navya, a polytechnic student, shared her experience: “After completing a week of college-level training, I came here for advanced sessions. I’ve noticed my mind has become calmer, and my interest in studying has increased. I feel very excited while doing yoga.”

B. Varalakshmi, a B.Sc student, added, “We have received a great opportunity to spread awareness about yoga among the public.”

The event will also feature international participation, with 200 foreign students from Andhra University taking part.

Dr. Sravani Chitturi, Professor of Practice at Yoga Village, Andhra University, praised the programme’s reach, saying, “The Yoga Andhra initiative has made yoga accessible to the youth on a large scale and fostered community participation.”