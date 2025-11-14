12-year-old Girl Dies After Scorpion Sting in Kurnool

Kurnool: A 12-year-old girl, Saraswathi, died after being stung by a scorpion in a cotton field at Divamdinne village in Yemmiganur mandal on Wednesday.

She had accompanied her parents for harvesting work when the incident occurred. Her family initially opted for traditional treatment at home, but her condition deteriorated on Thursday. She died while being taken to hospital for medical care.

RTC bus skids off road after hitting sheep; passengers unharmed

Kurnool: An RTC bus from Kalyandurg depot narrowly escaped a major accident on Thursday after it rammed into a herd of sheep and skidded into nearby fields on the Kalyandurg–Ballari route.

The bus, carrying 42 passengers, hit a flock being moved by shepherds from Karnataka. Six sheep were killed. In an attempt to avoid further collision, the driver swerved, causing the bus to veer off the road and fall into adjoining fields.

All passengers escaped unhurt. Another bus was arranged to transport them to their destinations. The stranded vehicle was later retrieved using a JCB machine. Police and RTC officials have launched an inquiry.

Foundation laid for new pilgrims’ accommodation at Srisailam

Kurnool: Foundation was laid on Thursday for the construction of a new Kambi Mandapam and a 200-room pilgrims’ accommodation complex at the Srisailam temple.

Jagadguru Peethadhipathi Chennasiddharama Panditaradhya Shivacharya Mahaswamy, MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy and Srisailam Devasthanam Trust Board Chairman Pothugunta Ramesh Naidu performed the bhoomi puja and unveiled the foundation plaque.

The Peethadhipathi said devotees from Karnataka walk to Srisailam carrying Kambis every year during Ugadi, and the new complex being built on two acres will serve these pilgrims.