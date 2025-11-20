12 Red Sandalwood Logs Seized at Naidupeta; Two Smugglers Arrested

Nellore: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 12 red sandalwood logs and arrested two smugglers during vehicle checks near the Bodhanam Toll Plaza at Naidupeta. Police also seized the car used for transportation.

Acting on the instructions of Task Force head L. Subbarayudu and under the supervision of Task Force SP P. Srinivas and DSP M.D. Shareef, RSI Sai Giridhar’s teams—led by RSIs C. Vinod Kumar and KSK Lingadhar—conducted combing operations in the Gudur and Rapur forest areas on Tuesday.

On Wednesday early morning, while checking vehicles at the Bodhanam Toll Plaza in the Kadivedu forest beat, the police noticed a car stopping abruptly upon seeing them. Two occupants attempted to flee but were chased down and caught. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 12 red sandalwood logs.

The arrested men were identified as residents of Vellore district, Tamil Nadu. They were shifted along with the seized logs to the Tirupati Task Force Police Station. DSP V. Srinivasa Reddy and ACF J. Srinivas questioned the accused. SI Rafi registered a case and launched an investigation.