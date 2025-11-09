12 IAS Trainees Explore Kakatiya Era Kotagallu Temple

WARANGAL: A 12-member team of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) trainees from the training academy visited the ancient Kotagallu Temple in Ghanpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Sunday. The team expressed deep admiration for the site, describing the visit as a unique and enriching experience.

The trainees, including Anurag Ranjan and Vatas Raj, were particularly captivated by the temple’s exquisite stone architecture and rich sculptural heritage dating back to the Kakatiya period. The visit was part of the trainees’ tour of Bhupalpally district. Upon arrival, the IAS team was accorded a traditional Poornakumbham welcome by temple priests led by Julapally Nagaraju under the supervision of the Kotagallu Protection Committee.

The trainees performed special rituals and offered prayers to the deity. Afterward, the priests honoured and blessed them with shawls, garlands, and Theertha Prasadam.

The team spent about an hour at the temple premises, taking photos and videos of the ancient structures. They also learned about the temple’s history and cultural importance from local guides and expressed appreciation for its magnificent rock architecture and unique layout.

Several local officials accompanied the IAS team, including Ghanpuram SI Rekha Ashok, Mahamuttaram DT Sandeep, Ghanpuram RI Chekka Devendar, and revenue staff member Gudala Thirupathi.