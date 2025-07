12 Alvar Sculptures Found At Yerragondapalem

According to Archaeological Survey of India authorities, 12 Alvar images were found during the construction of a house in the village, and they are written in Telugu language with characters of the 17th century common era. A few names were mentioned, such as Pey Alvar, Kulasekara Alvar, Thirumangai Alvar, Mathurakavi Alvar, Thondaradippodi Alvar, and Tirumalisai Alvar.