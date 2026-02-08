117 Firms Invested Rs 30,000 Crore In AP Tourism Sector

KAKINADA: Tourism, culture and cinematography minister Kandula Durgesh said that following the introduction of a new tourism policy recognising tourism as an industry, 117 prominent companies have invested Rs 30,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh over the past 20 months, generating 1.22 lakh jobs. He described the period from 2024 to 2026 as a “golden era” for the State.

He said leading hotel chains such as Hyatt, Taj, Marriott, Mayfair and others have come forward to establish hotels, restaurants and tourism ventures in Andhra Pradesh. As per the directions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the tourism sector is being developed into a world-class destination aimed at attracting international tourists under the theme of a “healthy, wealthy and happy” Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media at Rajamahendravaram on Saturday, the minister said such large-scale investments had never been witnessed earlier and that the tourism sector was now acting as a key engine of economic development for the state. He said the NDA government aims to provide 20 lakh jobs over the next five years, with the tourism sector accounting for a significant share.

Durgesh said that for the first time, the State received Rs 428 crore from the Centre for eight tourism projects. These include Rs 94.44 crore for the Akhanda Godavari project, Rs 77.91 crore for Gandikota development, Rs 97.52 crore for Surya Lanka Beach, Rs 29.88 crore for Borra Caves, Rs 25 crore for Ahobilam development under the Challenge-Based Destination Development scheme, Rs 25 crore for Buddhist heritage centres at Nagarjuna Sagar, and Rs 25.32 crore for Annavaram under the PRASAD scheme.

He said the Centre has approved seven anchor hubs — Visakhapatnam, Araku, Rajamahendravaram, Amaravati, Srisailam, Tirupati and Gandikota — along with 25 thematic circuits, including two Buddhist circuits, 10 temple circuits, five beach circuits, four river cruise routes, three eco-tourism circuits, two sea cruise and seaplane tourism circuits, and adventure tourism across more than 90 locations.

Durgesh said houseboat services have already been launched at eight locations, including Rajamahendravaram and Vijayawada, on the lines of Kerala. Cordelia Cruise services connecting Visakhapatnam–Rajamahendravaram–Puducherry have also been introduced, and the Centre has assured viability gap funding for seaplane tourism.

He said cruise services would be expanded in Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada and other locations, while sea cruise, heli-tourism, caravan tourism, tent cities and houseboat services are being extended. As many as 1,855 homestays have been linked to aggregator platforms, and Manduva Logillu will be developed in the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts.

The minister said 15 Haritha Hotels have been modernised at a cost of Rs 115 crore through the AP Tourism Development Corporation, citing Yatri Nivas in Visakhapatnam as an example. He added that the government would introduce Araku Kouni — a millet-based meal — for tourists on the lines of Araku Coffee, with support from Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector Dinesh Kumar.